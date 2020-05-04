Report: Arsenal and Everton have doubts about £30m target; Selhurst Park move uncertain too

Three Premier League clubs, Mikel Arteta's Gunners, Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees and Crystal Palace, reportedly want Celtic talisman Odsonne Edouard.

Arsenal and Everton have doubts about a potential ££30 million deal for Celtic talisman Odsonne Edouard with the Sun (4 May, page 59) reporting that the Frenchman is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter at the Emirates or Goodison Park.

If you could put together an XI of players PSG have let go, a man nicknamed ‘The Rocket’ during his formative years in the French capital could forge a formidable front three with Moussa Dembele and Kingsley Coman.

Edouard is one of the most exciting and complete centre-forwards in the game, with 27 goals and 19 assists contributed during a stunning 2019/20 campaign.

It is no surprise then that the 22-year-old has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Kieran Tierney with a host of Premier League clubs interested, including Arsenal and Everton.

But, with even the top clubs in England likely to see their transfer budget restricted by the global health crisis, any Gunners or Toffee fanatic who is waiting for Edouard’s arrival should perhaps not hold their breath.

The Sun reports that, with a £30 million price-tag on his head, a deal may be in doubt. Edouard, after all, would likely start life at Arsenal or Everton on the bench, particularly if the North London giants keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for another season.

The report adds that Crystal Palace are huge fans of Edouard too but, with funds tight at Selhurst Park even before this year, a £30 million move to the Eagles feels fanciful.