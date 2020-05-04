Report: £50m star is not scared about joining Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders are being continuously linked with RB Leipzig's Bundesliga talisman Timo Werner.

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is still dreaming of a move to Liverpool and is not scared by the prospect of fighting Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, according to the Independent.

With the reigning Club World Cup champions looking to add another elite-level front man to their star-studded attack, it is impossible not to look back at the summer of 2016 and the problems Barcelona faced when trying to sign a new striker.

The likes of Kevin Gameiro, Mario Gomez and many more had little interest in sitting on the bench at the Camp Nou, with Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi firmly established as the greatest attack in world football.

But it seems that Werner is not short of self-confidence and nor should he be.

It is no secret that a German international with a £50 million release-clause is desperate to work under a coach he called the ‘best in the world’ on the red half of Merseyside.

And, according to the Independent, the presence of Salah, Mane and Firmino at Anfield is not enough to make Werner reconsider his plans.

There is a reason why the former Stuttgart star is backing himself to the hilt. With 27 goals and 12 assists to his name this season, Werner has been all-but unstoppable for a title-chasing Leipzig side since Julian Nagelsmann took over.

His explosive pace and penchant for running in behind defences like a German Jamie Vardy, meanwhile, promises to give Klopp’s already fearsome side something a little different.

The ongoing global health crisis, and the financial problems that have arisen as a result, may mean that Werner will have to wait another 12 months for his dream to become a reality however.