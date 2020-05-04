Report: 2019 signing nears Aston Villa exit; wants to join 22-time league champions

Aston Villa only brought Trezeguet to the Premier League last summer but the Dean Smith signing is already a target for Super Lig giants Galatasaray.

Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan is closing in on a summer move away from Aston Villa, with Aslan Arenasi reporting that talks have been held with the chairman of Galatasaray regarding a potential move to Istanbul.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the transfer window, an Egyptian international who moved to England last year in an £8.75 million deal will have given Villa fans one of their most memorable moments in years.

The deafening roar that exploded out of the Holte End when Trezeguet stabbed home the stoppage time winner in an EFL Cup semi-final against Leicester City was the sort of moment that makes your hairs stand up on end, even if you’re a neutral.

Unfortunately, however, such ruthless finishing has been in short supply from the former Kasimpasa forward during an inconsistent debut season in England. In 31 games, Trezeguet has scored just four times while producing a further three assists.

As a result, reports are suggesting that a parting of the ways is already on the cards for a player whose productivity does not quite match his work rate.

Galatasaray chairman Mustafa Cengiz has held talks with Trezeguet’s agent, William D’Avila, with the speedy 25-year-old keen on the idea of joining a club who won the Super Lig title for the 22nd time last season.

Then again, the report does point out that Trezeguet’s stance could change if Villa manage to pull off an escape from the relegation zone that even Houdini himself would be proud of.