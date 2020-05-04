Quick links

Report: 2019 signing nears Aston Villa exit; wants to join 22-time league champions

Aston Villa Manager Dean Smith during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park, Birmingham on Saturday 16th March 2019.
Aston Villa only brought Trezeguet to the Premier League last summer but the Dean Smith signing is already a target for Super Lig giants Galatasaray.

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston Villa avoids the challenge of Ricardo Perreira of Leicester City to score the winning goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and...

Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan is closing in on a summer move away from Aston Villa, with Aslan Arenasi reporting that talks have been held with the chairman of Galatasaray regarding a potential move to Istanbul.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the transfer window, an Egyptian international who moved to England last year in an £8.75 million deal will have given Villa fans one of their most memorable moments in years.

The deafening roar that exploded out of the Holte End when Trezeguet stabbed home the stoppage time winner in an EFL Cup semi-final against Leicester City was the sort of moment that makes your hairs stand up on end, even if you’re a neutral.

Unfortunately, however, such ruthless finishing has been in short supply from the former Kasimpasa forward during an inconsistent debut season in England. In 31 games, Trezeguet has scored just four times while producing a further three assists.

As a result, reports are suggesting that a parting of the ways is already on the cards for a player whose productivity does not quite match his work rate.

Mahmoud Trezeguet (R) of Aston Villa in action with Sepp Van Den Berg of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December...

Galatasaray chairman Mustafa Cengiz has held talks with Trezeguet’s agent, William D’Avila, with the speedy 25-year-old keen on the idea of joining a club who won the Super Lig title for the 22nd time last season.

Then again, the report does point out that Trezeguet’s stance could change if Villa manage to pull off an escape from the relegation zone that even Houdini himself would be proud of.

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

