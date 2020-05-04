Quick links

'Rather Dyche': Newcastle fans aren't keen on 42-year-old Bobby Robson protege

Danny Owen
Newcastle fans display a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United look set to replace Steve Bruce but could Marseille's Ligue 1 saviour Andre Villas-Boas be offered a Premier League return?

FC Porto's coach Andre Villas-Boas is thrown in the air in celebration after beating SC Braga 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League Final football game at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland,...

Andre Villas-Boas might have honed his craft under one of the biggest legends in Newcastle United’s history, but that does not make him a popular choice to replace Steve Bruce in the St James’ Park dugout.

It seems, amid suggestions from FootMercato that a man popularly known as 'AVB' has entered the conversation, that the 42-year-old tactician is still paying the price for two ill-fated spells in the Premier League.

In the space of less than 12 months between 2011 and 2012, Villas-Boas went from treble-winning coaching genius at Porto to managerial flop at Chelsea. Football really is a fickle mistress.

Although he led Tottenham to their best ever Premier League points tally of 72 in 2013, his time in North London quickly unravelled once the talismanic figure of Gareth Bale departed for Real Madrid.

Andre Villas Boas during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and Girondins Bordeaux at Stade Velodrome on December 8, 2019 in Marseille, France.

These days, Villas-Boas is rebuilding his reputation over in France. Leading Marseille to second place in Ligue 1 is an achievement that cannot be underestimated, considering that L’OM have spent the last seven years outside the Champions League places.

But a man who hung on to Sir Bobby Robson’s every word as a wide-eyed teenager during the Englishman’s spell in charge of Porto does not appear to have much support among the Newcastle fan base.

When the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Max Allegri and Rafa Benitez are in the frame, AVB perhaps feels like a risk not worth taking with so much at stake.

Marseille's Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas gestures on the sideline during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille (OM) on August 28, 2019 at the

 

