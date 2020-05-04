'One of the best': Arsenal and Liverpool-linked star labelled a generational talent

Two Premier League giants, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, reportedly want Villarreal's La Liga star Samuel Chukwueze.

Arsenal and Liverpool target Samuel Chukwueze has been tipped to become ‘one of the best players of his generation’ by former Nigeria striker Ikechukwu Uche, in conversation with Brilla FM.

The 2019/20 campaign might have been a slight disappointment for a young winger who has struggled so far to build on his exceptional debut season for Villarreal, but that has not stopped two Premier League giants from casting admiring glances at a forward some have labelled Africa’s answer to Arjen Robben.

Chukwueze was the subject of a January bid from Liverpool, according to France Football. And the Reds, who are famed for their ability to turn promising talents into household names, are expected to renew their interest in a £55 million-rated speedster sooner rather than later.

Liverpool will face competition from Arsenal, at least according to a former Gunners talisman.

Santi Cazorla, who now plays alongside Chukwueze at Villarreal, told Marca recently that the North London giants had asked him about the 20-year-old.

“He’s a cool kid, he’s good and doing very well at Villareal,” said Uche, a striker who scored prolifically with the Yellow Submarine between 2011 and 2015.

“We just have to help him, and if there’s anything we need to tell him, we will surely do because we got to this stage by listening to people who have been there before us.

“And I think with the way he’s going, he would become one of the best players of his generation.”

A left-footed winger who loves to cut inside from his favoured right-hand side role, Chukweuze shares more than a few similarities with a certain Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal’s record signing has endured a testing first 10 months or so at the Emirates. And, with Chukwueze linked, Pepe will be desperate to silence the doubters whenever the season is safe to continue.