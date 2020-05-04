'Incredible ability': Former coach wants £63m star to join Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is already a huge fan of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga goal-machine Erling Haaland - will he end up in the Premier League eventually?

Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Braut Haaland has the ability to thrive at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, the Norway wonder-kid’s former coach Alf Ingve Berntsen has told 90Min.

Ironically enough, one of the few times Haaland his misfired in front of goal this season came when The Reds arrived in Austria.

The usually irrepressible 19-year-old had a night to forget as his Red Bull Salzburg side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the final game of the Champions League group-stages, but to say he has bounced back in style would be the understatement of the millennium.

Haaland has broken Bundesliga records by the bucket load since joining Dortmund for a bargain £17 million in January, taking his seasonal tally to a staggering 40 goals in just 33 games at club level.

As a result, the teen sensation is already being tipped to follow in the footsteps of Shinji Kagawa, Nuri Sahin and co by leaving Signal Iduna Park for a Premier League giant, especially considering he has a very affordable £63 million release clause in his contract (BILD).

And Berntsen, who worked with a fresh-faced Haaland at Byrne FK, has no doubt that he would set Anfield alight.

“I'm a fan of Liverpool, so of course I would like to see him play for them,” Berntsen says. “I sincerely believe that he has the skills to play at such a club.

“English football is by far the most popular in Norway, and most young Norwegian footballers dream of playing in the Premier League, as did Erling's father (former Leeds and Man City ace Alf Inge Haaland).

“I knew from an early age that he would be an international player. He trained very hard and always scored a lot of goals. He has the same style of play today as when he was 12 years old. Like I said, everything is similar, although he has developed this incredible ability to adapt to all levels.

“He is, and always has been, very smart in the penalty area and tactically brilliant. He is an excellent finisher, with both feet and head, very fast and very agile. Honestly, I don't think he has any particular weakness. This is why it is so unique.”

Unsurprisingly, Haaland’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed at Anfield with Klopp labelling the Scandinavian sensation a ‘wonderful’ talent in conversation with VG last year.

And with Liverpool looking to consolidate their position at the top of English football, who is to say he won’t end up on Merseyside eventually?