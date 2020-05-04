Quick links

'Best in the country; phenomenon': Manager hails reported Liverpool and Tottenham target

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans cheer their side on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Countless Premier League clubs reportedly want to sign Gent striker Jonathan David.

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and Sint-Truidense VV, Sunday 23 February 2020 in Gent, on day 27 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

Jonathan David is the best player in the whole of Belgian football right now, former Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck has told Het Nieuwsblad amid speculation linking the forward with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Every Premier League team worth their salt has been sending scouts to watch one of the most in-form attackers in the whole of European football since the turn of the year.

David may be just 20, but Arsenal have already identified the Canada international as a £17.5 million replacement for talisman and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Goal). High praise indeed.

According to Walfoot, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are interested too and they are not alone. Aston Villa, Wolves, Southampton and West Ham are expected to make a move for a superstar-in-waiting who produced 23 goals and ten assists for Gent this season.

And if you ask Vanhaezebrouck, there is no limit to David’s potential.

Jonathan David (R) of KAA Gent celebrates with team mate Laurent Depoitre after scoring goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between KAA Gent and AS Roma at...

“He is a phenomenon. The best player in the country,” says one of the most experienced managers in Belgian football.

“He will be the most expensive outgoing transfer from Gent. They would happily sell him for £25 million or more.”

Vanhaezebrouck is concerned, however, that the ongoing global health crisis and the financial problems that follow in its wake may force Gent to drop David’s price-tag to somewhere in the region of £15 million, a fee that would be pocket change to many a Premier League club.

That, he rather bluntly admits, would be a ‘shame’.

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAS Eupen and KAA Gent, Friday 14 February 2020 in Eupen, on day 26 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian soccer...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

