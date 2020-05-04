'Best in the country; phenomenon': Manager hails reported Liverpool and Tottenham target

Countless Premier League clubs reportedly want to sign Gent striker Jonathan David.

Jonathan David is the best player in the whole of Belgian football right now, former Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck has told Het Nieuwsblad amid speculation linking the forward with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Every Premier League team worth their salt has been sending scouts to watch one of the most in-form attackers in the whole of European football since the turn of the year.

David may be just 20, but Arsenal have already identified the Canada international as a £17.5 million replacement for talisman and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Goal). High praise indeed.

According to Walfoot, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are interested too and they are not alone. Aston Villa, Wolves, Southampton and West Ham are expected to make a move for a superstar-in-waiting who produced 23 goals and ten assists for Gent this season.

And if you ask Vanhaezebrouck, there is no limit to David’s potential.

“He is a phenomenon. The best player in the country,” says one of the most experienced managers in Belgian football.

“He will be the most expensive outgoing transfer from Gent. They would happily sell him for £25 million or more.”

Vanhaezebrouck is concerned, however, that the ongoing global health crisis and the financial problems that follow in its wake may force Gent to drop David’s price-tag to somewhere in the region of £15 million, a fee that would be pocket change to many a Premier League club.

That, he rather bluntly admits, would be a ‘shame’.