After Leeds links, in-demand talent is reportedly joining Real Madrid instead

Danny Owen
Zinedine Zidane attends a press conference to announce his resignation as Real Madrid coach at Valdebebas Sport City on May 31, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Zidane steps down from the position...
Marcelo Bielsa's Premier League-chasing Leeds United will reportedly miss out on PSG's Tanguy Kouassi to Zinedine Zidane's La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi of Paris Saint-Germain controls the ball during the pre-season friendly match between 1. FC Nuernberg and Paris Saint-Germain at Max-Morlock-Stadion on July 20, 2019...

Tanguy Kouassi is closing in on a move to Real Madrid with Leeds United’s hopes of signing the PSG wonder-kid set to hit a rather sizeable buffer, according to Todo Fichajes.

You can count on one hand the amount of 17-year-olds who are playing regularly for one of the biggest and most star-studded clubs in European football. But Kouassi, it seems, is no ordinary 17-year-old.

A la Kingsley Coman, Moussa Dembele, Matteo Guendouzi and Odsonne Edouard, the giant centre-back has risen through the ranks at the Parc des Princes, making 11 first-team appearances since December alone while netting twice in a 4-4 draw with Angers.

But, like the aforementioned quintet, Kouassi looks set to continue his development away from the French capital. PSG will lose another exciting young talent when the teenager becomes a free agent in the summer and reports from Spain suggest that he is inching closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabau.

The 13-time European champions, it seems, are on the verge of completing one of the summer’s most eye-catching bargain signings with Florentino Perez set to snap up another future superstar to go alongside Vinicius Jr, Martin Odegaard, Reinier Jesus and Rodryo Goes.

Tanguy Kouassi of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes on February 29, 2020 in Paris, France.

90Min claimed recently that a shock move to Elland Road was on the cards for Kouassi. But one white-clad club could miss out to another in the chase for a centre-half with unlimited potential.

“He's great. He has qualities and a great personality,” said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who will obviously be desperate to see Kouassi sign fresh terms before it’s too late.

Tanguy Kouassi Nianzou of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Amiens SC v Paris Saint Germain at the Stade de la Licorne on February 15, 2020 in Amiens France

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

