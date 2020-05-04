After Leeds links, in-demand talent is reportedly joining Real Madrid instead

Marcelo Bielsa's Premier League-chasing Leeds United will reportedly miss out on PSG's Tanguy Kouassi to Zinedine Zidane's La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Tanguy Kouassi is closing in on a move to Real Madrid with Leeds United’s hopes of signing the PSG wonder-kid set to hit a rather sizeable buffer, according to Todo Fichajes.

You can count on one hand the amount of 17-year-olds who are playing regularly for one of the biggest and most star-studded clubs in European football. But Kouassi, it seems, is no ordinary 17-year-old.

A la Kingsley Coman, Moussa Dembele, Matteo Guendouzi and Odsonne Edouard, the giant centre-back has risen through the ranks at the Parc des Princes, making 11 first-team appearances since December alone while netting twice in a 4-4 draw with Angers.

But, like the aforementioned quintet, Kouassi looks set to continue his development away from the French capital. PSG will lose another exciting young talent when the teenager becomes a free agent in the summer and reports from Spain suggest that he is inching closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabau.

The 13-time European champions, it seems, are on the verge of completing one of the summer’s most eye-catching bargain signings with Florentino Perez set to snap up another future superstar to go alongside Vinicius Jr, Martin Odegaard, Reinier Jesus and Rodryo Goes.

90Min claimed recently that a shock move to Elland Road was on the cards for Kouassi. But one white-clad club could miss out to another in the chase for a centre-half with unlimited potential.

“He's great. He has qualities and a great personality,” said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who will obviously be desperate to see Kouassi sign fresh terms before it’s too late.