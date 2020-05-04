£50m star who Klopp likes will reportedly reject Liverpool for Spain switch

Jurgen Klopp woud love to bring Brescia's Serie A star Sandro Tonali to the Premier League but he is allegedly dreaming of La Liga champions Barcelona instead.

Sandro Tonali is expected to turn down Liverpool in order to seal a dream move to Barcelona, according to the Sun (3 May, page 59).

Compared with Andrea Pirlo, adored by Francesco Totti, the shining light of Serie A strugglers Brescia is expected to be a man in demand this summer, even if the global health crisis is likely to leave an indelible imprint on the transfer market.

Tonali, it must be said, sees himself more of a Gennaro Gattuso or Luka Modric-style box-to-box dynamo rather than a deep-lying play-maker a la Pirlo (Corriere dello Sera).

If the 19-year-old continues to develop at such an impressive rate, the three-time Italy international will be handed the opportunity to prove that he belongs, like three of the 21st century's greatest midfield talents, at the very top of the European game.

Liverpool are the best in the game when it comes to snapping up talented prospects and turning them into world superstars, a la Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

So it is no surprise that the Anfield giants have sent scouts to watch Tonali on a number of occasions with Alfredo Pedulla reporting that Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan.

But if seems that the teen sensation has his heart set on joining the club Liverpool thrashed 4-0 en route to a sixth European title just last year. The Sun claims that Tonali will reject the Reds if Barcelona come calling, and such an opportunity is unlikely to go un-grasped at the Camp Nou.

Then again, considering that Barca have just £25 million to spend on summer recruits as things stand, Tonali should not hold his breath (Goal).