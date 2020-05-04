Club owner responds when asked if he’ll sell 24-goal striker Celtic have reportedly scouted

Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Ivan Toney of Peterborough United.

Ivan Toney is one of the best strikers in the lower leagues in England, and there is no surprise that Celtic have been linked with the Peterborough United star.

As reported on BBC Sport, the former Newcastle United striker has scored as many as 24 goals in League One for Posh so far this season, and has also provided five assists.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

Celtic have been linked with Toney, with The Daily Record having previously reported that the Glasgow giants have scouted the striker in action this season.

It remains to be seen if the Hoops make a move for the 24-year-old this summer, having looked at him in January, according to the report.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has been asked on Twitter about him selling Toney this summer, and he has given a response which suggests that he would be open to cashing in on the striker at the right price.

must be a pleasure living with you Derek and that positive attitude. Re transfer market I think it’s opposite as prem clubs who’d shop aboard May well look domestically now & what better then one or best young strikers in EFL as opposed to usual £15/20 million foreigner https://t.co/ptvH81FwXk — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) May 3, 2020