Celtic player suggests only way Rangers can win title this season

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind leaders Neil Lennon’s Celtic in second place.

Rangers may be 13 points behind Celtic at the moment, but Steven Gerrard’s side will not have given up hope of catching Neil Lennon’s side this campaign.

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons, and the Hoops are favourites to make it nine in a row this time around.

Subscribe

However, second-placed Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this campaign.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, with the divisions below already called and promotion and relegation places sorted.

It remains to be seen if and when the top flight of Scottish football resumes.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has given his take on the situation, and he believes that the Hoops will be deserved winners of the league if the championship is called now.

The 26-year-old Scotland international has added that the only way Celtic will not win the season - if it resumes - is if they suffer a “monumental collapse”, adding that they were beating teams easily before the lockdown.

McGregor told The Scottish Sun: “Ideally everyone at the club wants to finish the season on the pitch. We want to play the games. We were galvanised after Dubai, you could see that winning mentality come to the fore.

“We were beating teams 4-0 or 5-0 and everyone was in such a good vein of form. It would take a monumental collapse from our side of things for us to throw it away.

“So I don’t think anyone could grudge us the title if that decision has to be made. I certainly feel like we would be worthy champions if the games can’t be played."