When do Nibble Fish spawn in Animal Crossing New Horizons? Here's how to catch!

Everything you must know about when Nibble Fish spawn and how to catch them in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has transitioned from April into May meaning a bunch of fish and bugs from the Northern and Southern hemisphere have left to be replaced by others. One of the new critters that has entered the North is the Nibble Fish, and here you'll discover everything there is to know about when it spawns and how to catch it so you can donate to the museum.

Before you go about trying to catch all the new fish and bugs that have entered either the North or South, you should first get your May Day maze ticket so you can get Rover's briefcase before the event ends in a couple of days. Know in advance that you can't buy this reward from the Nooks or any in-game retailer so it's definitely something you'll want to obtain if you're a collector of everything.

Provided you've already completed the maze to get Rover's briefcase or simply don't care, below you'll discover how to catch the Nibble Fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

When do Nibble Fish spawn in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Nibble Fish spawn in Animal Crossing New Horizons between the hours of 09:00 and 16:00.

In addition, the Nibble Fish will only spawn in the Northern hemisphere of Animal Crossing New Horizons during the following months:

May

June

July

August

September

How to catch Nibble Fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can only catch Nibble Fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons from the river.

So, in order to catch Nibble Fish, you'll need to play or time travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons to any hour between the aforementioned spawn time.

Once you've done that, approach the river and look out for a small shadow.

When you see one, simply toss your fishing line, press A when a bite has been taken, and then reel in the sucker.

What is the selling price for Nibble Fish?

The selling price for a Nibble Fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons is 1,500 bells.

This is the price for a Nibble Fish when sold to the Nooks, but you can get the slightly better fee of 1,800 by selling to CJ.

Remember to donate your first catch to Blather for his museum before you start selling.