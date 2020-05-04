How to catch Giant Trevally in Animal Crossing New Horizons - shadow size and price

A guide for how to catch Giant Trevally in Animal Crossing New Horizons by knowing everything about it from shadow size to its price.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has seen a bunch of fish and bugs leave the Northern and Southern hemisphere following the end of April. However, instead of time travelling backwards to get caught up in the past, you can instead use your time wisely to catch a new plethora of fish and insects including Giant Trevally.

Before you go on the hunt for all the new fish and bugs to catch in May, you should first get your May Day maze ticket so you can attain Rover's briefcase before it becomes unavailable. There'll probably be ways to get the briefcase following its disappearance, but you won't be able to get it via in-game retailers so make sure to obtain the reward if you're a collector of all things Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Provided you've already got the briefcase or simply don't care, below you'll discover how to cope with the disappearance of certain fish and bugs by catching new ones such as Giant Trevally.

ANIMAL CROSSING: How to catch Nibble Fish in New Horizons

Giant Trevally shadow size

The shadow size for Giant Trevally in Animal Crossing New Horizons is large.

This means you'll only want to be on the look-out for fish with large shadow sizes when specifically hunting for a Giant Trevally.

Although it can take some time, you can cause other shadow sized fish to disappear and be replaced by others through using fish bait.

However, know that you won't always be guaranteed to catch your specific fish meaning patience will need to be practiced.

How to catch Giant Trevally in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can catch Giant Trevally at any time in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

With that being said, you can only catch a Giant Trevally by fishing from the pier on your Animal Crossing New Horizons island.

In addition to all of the above, the prized fishy also only appears in the Northern hemisphere during the following months:

May

June

July

August

September

October

Provided you're a Northern hemisphere islander, all you need to do is approach the pier at any time during the day and cast your line when a large sized shadow appears.

Make sure to only press A when a bite is taken as opposed to a nibble and you will soon reel in your hooked fish.

Bait can be used to help you find a sufficiently sized shadow sooner rather than later, so it's not an essential item.

Animal Crossing New Horizons selling price for Giant Trevally

The selling price for Giant Trevally in Animal Crossing New Horizons is 4,500 bells.

NEW HORIZONS: Here's how to catch scorpions in Animal Crossing

It's not going to make you rich, but at least you'll be able to add it to your museum's fine collection of fish that would probably prefer to be in the ocean.