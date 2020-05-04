£100k-a-week serial winner reportedly offered to Newcastle claims approach ‘from many places’

Newcastle United have been linked with Chelsea winger Pedro.

Newcastle United-linked Chelsea winger Pedro has said that he has many offers, as quoted in The Sun.

The former Barcelona star is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place yet.

The Spain international winger has said that he will hold a meeting the the Blues regarding a new contract, and has stated that he is open to offers from other clubs.

The 32-year-old - who earns £100,000 per week as salary, according to The Sun - has added that he has received offers from many clubs already.

According to The Chronicle, Pedro has been offered to Newcastle as a transfer target in the summer transfer window (click here to read more).

The Sun quotes Pedro as saying about his future: "I must meet with the club, but I have offers from many places too.

“I know that the contract is concluding, but we have not yet sat down to discuss whether to renew and continue here or not.

"I’m waiting for the meeting with the club, but am also open to listening to other offers. The priority right now is completing my contract, then we’ll see what happens.”

Good signing for Newcastle United?

While Pedro’s wages would be high, the fact that the winger is a free agent this summer means that he would be a smart signing for Newcastle and would make an immediate impact on the team.

The Chelsea winger is a serial winner, having won La Liga five times and the Champions League thrice with Barcelona, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League once each with Chelsea, and the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the UEFA European Championship in 2012 with Spain.