Who plays Ellie? The Half of It star's age, Instagram and previous roles

The Half of It is a hit, but who plays Ellie in this celebrated Netflix film?

Written and Directed by Alice Wu, The Half of It arrived on the streaming service on Friday, May 1st 2020 and tells the story of Ellie Chu, a shy student who becomes involved in a love triangle when she agrees to help write a love letter for a football player with a crush.

It has been praised by critics and audiences alike and even scored the Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.

Now, let's take a moment to spotlight its lead star...

The Half of It: Who plays Ellie?

In The Half of It, Ellie Chu is played by Leah Lewis.

The 23-year-old Chinese-American actress delivers a wonderful central performance and in an interview with Teen Vogue she opened up about what makes the film special:

"Most people think a love story has an equation, and that’s usually boy meets girl, girl meets boy, or girl meets girl... [The Half of It is] a self-love story because these characters don’t really end up with each other, but at the very end, they end up with something."

She added: "For me, that’s even more valuable than just finding your other half; it’s finding a part of yourself along the way. It is a love story, it’s just not a ‘romance’ story."

This beautifully captures what makes Alice Wu's film such a unique experience. Of course, we'd like to highlight Leah's work as a grand contributor too, but where have we seen her before?

Leah Lewis: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Leah first appeared on screens in the 2005 short film Lullaby (she played Young Alice).

In the years following she landed small appearances on such titles as The New Adventures of Old Christine (Tess - School Girl) and the 2007 film Nanking (Banner Girl - uncredited).

Later on in 2012, she played Spoon in Fred 3: Camp Fred, with roles coming more frequently from 2016...

She starred in a number of shows including Sing It! (Sophie), Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything (Lika), Guidance (Liddy), My Dead Ex (Amber), Light as a Feather (Gabby Darwish), The Good Doctor (Katherine 'Kitty' Kwon), Charmed (Angela Wu), The Gifted (Young Clarice) and Station 19 (Shannon).

However, she's arguably best known as Georgia 'George' Fan on the TV series Nancy Drew; she's reprised the role for an impressive 18 episodes now.

As for the future, she's set to star in a drama film called How to Deter a Robber (Heather Williams) directed by Maria Bissell.

Leah Lewis attends The Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews - The CW at The Paley Center for Media on September 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Follow Leah Lewis on Instagram

If you're a fan of Leah's work in The Half of It and fancy keeping up to date with her, it's certainly worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @leahmlewis; she currently has 103k followers.

Ahead of the film's release on Netflix, she wrote a post expressing her gratitude for the marvellous part: "The Half Of It is coming out in 2 days on @netflix... A true testament to the beauty that is @subwayalice’s incredible mind and @gzoz’s sharp eye. Thank you for allowing me to wear the lovable shoes of Ellie Chu. A HUGE thank you to @tribeca for Best US Narrative title this year this is really unbelievable. Despite everything going on right now, it is still an absolutely joy-dream to be experiencing this and thank you."

She added: "I hope everybody who worked on this film is feeling fuzzy inside because 1) I love you so much, also miss you and I hope you’re well 2) every second of this film is pumped with your hard work..."

