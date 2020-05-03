Who is Casper Van Dien? Roped star's age, wife and previous roles

Roped has arrived on Netflix, so let's get to know Casper Van Dien.

Keeping busy during lockdown?

If you have Netflix, of course you are!

It's a tough time, but in times like these, we're glad the streaming service continues to deliver a range of content to help keep us occupied.

Over recent weeks, they've experienced great success with the likes of the documentary series Tiger King, but they've put out some pretty terrific films too. The biggest is perhaps Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, but it's not all explosive action and stuntwork.

A recent romantic gem would have to be Roped. Directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, the story explores the arrival of a travelling rodeo in a progressive town and a relationship which blossoms as a result.

Roped starring Casper Van Dien

In Roped, Casper Van Dien tackles the role of Robert Peterson.

The 51-year-old American actor offers a stand-out performance, but his most famous role would have to be that of Johnny Rico in the widely celebrated 1997 classic, Starship Troopers.

Of course, he's done a great deal since then, including getting married!

His wife is Jennifer Wenger, who he also starred alongside in Darkness Reigns; they were wed in 2018.

In an interview with Pop Horror, he opened up about their time immediately after the wedding: "...we took a couple of days and we went to Dollywood the day after our marriage, and we went to Nashville. We went to the Johnny Cash Museum. We went to Andrew Jackson’s home, where he had lived. The next day we went to Memphis, and we went to Graceland, and then we went to Beale Street that night. I went with my wife and a couple of our friends."

Now, let's consider the actor's previous roles...

Casper Van Dien: Previous roles

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in the 1990 TV movie Menu for Murder (he played Life Guard).

A year later, he appeared as a student on a couple of episodes of Saved by the Bell and went on to play Brad Morris across an impressive 44 episodes of Dangerous Women.

He starred in a number of TV productions ahead of Starship Troopers, perhaps most notably Beverly Hills, 90210 (Griffin Stone). Of course, he gained significant exposure courtesy of Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi actioner, landing the part of Brom Van Brunt in Tim Burton's atmospheric horror gem, Sleepy Hollow, in 1999.

Moving forward, other film highlights include 2012's The Pact (Creek), All About the Money (Kurt), Last Seen in Idaho (Brock) and Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel (Amok).

He also appeared on such shows as Mortal Kombat: Legacy (Johnny Cage), Monk (Lt. Steven Albright), Watch Over Me (Andre Forester) and Titans (Chandler Williams).

In 2020, he can be seen in the TV series Stripped (Chris Cameron), The Warrant (The Saint) and beyond.

