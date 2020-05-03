Where was All Day and a Night filmed? Filming locations play important role

It has arrived on Netflix, but where was All Day and a Night filmed?

Where was All Day and a Night filmed?

As highlighted by The Cinemaholic, a very important filming location for All Day and a Night is Oakland, California.

Throughout the narrative, we grow to understand the impact that the area and its inhabitants have on Jahkor. It's a defining environment, but there are other locations which help characterise our protagonist.

Proving particularly important and prevalent, we also have the San Francisco Bay Area, where he spent both childhood and adulthood. Writer and director Joe Robert Cole is keen to emphasise its importance and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly he expressed: “…I really fell in love with the heart, the honesty of the entire Bay Area, that sense of community, family. And we shot across the street from people you know. Just that idea of family and how amazing that is, the history of the city. Also, while I was there, I saw the struggle.”

Additionally, the film features the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Sacramento.

A number of exterior shots establish the location and, of course, this is where Jahkor is reunited with his father.

Audiences praise All Day and a Night

Since the film released on Netflix, a number of admirers have taken to Twitter to offer their praise and recommendation.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Yooo Netflix just dropped a great movie “All day and night” must watch — HoodieSzn Yé (@E3baller) May 2, 2020

If anybody looking for a good movie on Netflix go watch “All Day and a Night” thank me later — Brucie Stewart (@Papi_Gambino) May 2, 2020

“All day and a night” is a MUST SEE on Netflix! It’s so good! — TwoDieFour (@TwoDieFour_) May 2, 2020

Ay “All Day and a Night” hella good on Netflix — #TinoMode (@HeWay2Playa) May 2, 2020

Watching All Day and a Night on Netflix. Ashton Sanders is a ridiculously good actor and i will watch anything he's in. pic.twitter.com/Y334DTVJkV — Jamarco (STAY YO ASS HOME) (@Ickythepro) May 1, 2020

