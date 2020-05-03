ITV: Van Der Valk episode 2 cast - Meet guest stars Anniek Pheifer, Martijn Nieuwerf and Juliet Aubrey

Van Der Valk continues on ITV on May 3rd but just who joins Marc Warren in the cast of episode 2?

ITV has long been the go-to source for captivating crime drama series and from April 26th, there's a returning name in the TV schedule.

Van der Valk is a detective drama series that has been on and off ITV several times over the past few decades.

The original run of the series aired from 1972 until 1992 and now, in 2020 a modern iteration is hitting our screens.

The series primarily follows Piet Van der Valk and his colleagues in the Amsterdam police force and, as this is a murder mystery series of sorts, we can expect a host of guest stars to appear throughout the series.

Now, as episode 2 approaches, we take a look at the cast and guest stars of Van der Valk's second Amsterdam outing.

Van Der Valk on ITV: Episode 2

ITV's 2020 adaptation of Van der Valk began on April 26th while the second episode arrives at 8pm on May 3rd.

Episode 2 continues the story of Piet Van der Valk and his tight-knit team of crime-fighting officers as they work to unravel the mystery behind a murdered woman with an interest in the mystic and the erotic, this is Amsterdam after all.

This leads Van der Valk and co. down a rabbit's hole of mysticism, erotica and drug addiction. Not only that but office gossip puts Van der Valk and newly single colleague Lucienne Hassell at the centre of attention.

Episode 2 cast

As ever with a murder mystery detective drama, Van der Valk contains a cast of main characters as well as a host of guest stars that come and go throughout the series.

Main cast

Mark Warren as Piet Van der Valk

Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell

Elliot Barnes Worrell as Job Cloovers

Luke Allen-Gale as Brad De Vries

Darrell D'Silva as Hendrik Davis

Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman

Guest stars

Anniek Pheifer as Janneke Paulis

Martijn Nieuwerf as Lionel Veith

Juliet Aubrey as Sister Joan Pauwels

Taj Atwal as Aamina and Zafira Jabara

Tim Dutton as Klaas Gilbert

Taheen Modak as Zaim Jabara

Paul Tylak as Talib Jabara

Eva Marie de Waal as Femke de Haan

Teun Kuilboer as Otto Nelissen

Mike Libanon as Cliff Palache

Martijn Oversteegen as Spike Spijker

Jeroen Spitzenberger as Isaak Graaff

Meet episode 2's guest stars

The three guest star cast members being placed under the spotlight for episode 2 are Anniek Pheifer, Martijn Nieuwerf and Juliet Aubrey.

Anniek Pheifer as Janneke Paulis

The 42-year-old actress behind Janneke Paulis is Anniek Pheifer.

The Dutch star has been working in the acting business since 1998 and has almost 60 acting credits to her name, the majority of which have come in Dutch films and TV series.

Her most prominent roles have come in the 2014 film Aanmodderfakker, 2015's The Glorious Works of G.F. Zwaen (De Grote Zwaen) and the 2014 series Taart.

Martijn Nieuwerf as Lionel Veith

Taking on the role of Lionel Veith is 54-year-old actor Martin Nieuwerf.

His debut role came in 1982 when he appeared in 13 episodes of the Dutch series De zevensprong.

Following on from that Nieuwerf also made appearances in 1995's Affair Play, 2015's Gouden Bergen and the crime drama Flikken Maastricht where he appeared as Jen Bois in 40 episodes between 2014 and 2018.

Juliet Aubrey as Sister Joan Pauwels

And finally, we come to Juliet Aubrey who stars as Sister Joan Pauwels.

The 53-year-old is the only English actress in our brief guest star spotlight.

She's been acting since 1992 when she appeared in Shining Through and The Big Battalions and has since gone on to appear in a total of 61 roles.

The biggest of her acting appearances have been in the likes of The Infiltrator, The Constant Gardner and the ITV drama Primeval where she appeared as the character Helen Cutter in 25 episodes.

Van der Valk's second episode arrives at 8pm on May 3rd with the three-episode series expected to conclude on May 10th.