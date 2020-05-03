Tony Adams has warning for Arsenal regarding linked-away ace

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with moves away from Arsenal.

Tony Adams has warned Arsenal that they could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as quoted on Sky Sports.

The Arsenal legend has also criticised the club’s board for their lack of ambition.

Adams told Sky Sports about Aubameyang: "Quite possibly, he could walk out the door. I loved [former manager] Arsene Wenger's principles, that no player was bigger than the club, and he moved players on if it made sense for the club financially.

“He was strong with that and he got Champions League football every year but it did stand in the way of recruitment - so we have become a club that is selling the best players.

"If I was a coach I'd be saying 'don't sell Aubameyang at any price, we need to recruit, bring players through the academy and keep our best players'."

The Arsenal legend added: “It is a completely different club today and I think recruitment at Arsenal for a good few years has not been great.

"Now we seem to be selling our best players and you are never going to recruit a championship squad selling all your best players."

Speculation

Aubameyang has been linked with moves away from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with the Gabon international striker’s current contract at the Gunners running out in the summer of 2021.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the striker, while The Sun has claimed that Manchester United want him.

Dilemma for Arsenal

Amid the economic uncertainty in the world of football due to the global health crisis, Arsenal do face a dilemma regarding the future of Aubameyang.

If the striker stays at the Emirates Stadium next season, then the Gunners’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table will be much better.

However, that would also mean that Arsenal could lose the former Borussia Dortmund star on a free transfer next summer if he does not sign a new contract.