Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Tony Adams has warning for Arsenal regarding linked-away ace

Subhankar Mondal
Tony Adams of Arsenal in action during The Tony Adams Testimonial match between Arsenal and Celtic played at Highbury, in London on May 13, 2002. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. DIGITAL...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with moves away from Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with his teammate Alexandre Lacazette during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg match between...

Tony Adams has warned Arsenal that they could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as quoted on Sky Sports.

The Arsenal legend has also criticised the club’s board for their lack of ambition.

 

Adams told Sky Sports about Aubameyang: "Quite possibly, he could walk out the door. I loved [former manager] Arsene Wenger's principles, that no player was bigger than the club, and he moved players on if it made sense for the club financially.

“He was strong with that and he got Champions League football every year but it did stand in the way of recruitment - so we have become a club that is selling the best players.

"If I was a coach I'd be saying 'don't sell Aubameyang at any price, we need to recruit, bring players through the academy and keep our best players'."

The Arsenal legend added: “It is a completely different club today and I think recruitment at Arsenal for a good few years has not been great.

"Now we seem to be selling our best players and you are never going to recruit a championship squad selling all your best players."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session and Press Conference at London Colney on October 02, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Speculation

Aubameyang has been linked with moves away from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with the Gabon international striker’s current contract at the Gunners running out in the summer of 2021.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the striker, while The Sun has claimed that Manchester United want him.

Dilemma for Arsenal

Amid the economic uncertainty in the world of football due to the global health crisis, Arsenal do face a dilemma regarding the future of Aubameyang.

If the striker stays at the Emirates Stadium next season, then the Gunners’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table will be much better.

However, that would also mean that Arsenal could lose the former Borussia Dortmund star on a free transfer next summer if he does not sign a new contract.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on February 10, 2018 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch