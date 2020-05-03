The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4: Fans can't wait - release date confirmed?

Fans are eager for more of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Does season 4 have a release date yet?

We all love checking out new titles, but nothing beats the return of a fond favourite.

This year we've already witnessed excellent new seasons of some of TV most's beloved efforts, from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to Better Call Saul.

At the moment, fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are awaiting news regarding season 4.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, this period comedy-drama first arrived back in March 2017 on Prime Video and was swift in establishing a devoted audience.

Rachel Brosnahan delivers such an exceptional performance as Miriam "Midge" Maisel and the series has arguably improved with every season, bringing in more great new talent and earning admirable acclaim, already having won Golden Globes and Emmys.

When can we expect more?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4

As of yet, the release date for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 is unconfirmed.

Amazon announced news of the show's renewal on December 12th 2019, so it's reassuring to know that it's definitely happening.

Reflecting on the release dates of previous seasons, we'd usually expect the new batch of episodes to drop in either November or December. However, due to the current circumstances, the majority of TV production is at a standstill and is sure to result in widespread delays.

Earlier this year, actress Rachel Brosnahan revealed to IndieWire earlier this year that shooting would commence in “late spring.” It would be wise to suspect that filming will take place later than expected due to lockdown and social distancing measures etc.

With this in mind, perhaps we won't see more from Mrs. Maisel until 2021.

Fans can't wait for more The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Although we shouldn't expect it for some time, that hasn't stopped fans from desperately wanting it.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Now would be a great time for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 to come out, just saying. — Sophie Kanetani (@sophiekanetani) March 31, 2020

Thinking about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel makes me so happy Honestly can’t wait for season 4#MrsMaisel — Diary of A Movie Lover (@Frances__O) April 29, 2020

I've seen The Marvelous Mrs Maisel twice this quarantine and I can't wait to season 4 to be released @MaiselTV pic.twitter.com/lUiXDffMqc — ⎊ Cₗₐᵤₐᵧ ⍟ (@_clauday) April 25, 2020

Starting to binge watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel again. When will we have season 4? — Keith Brill (@keith_brill) May 2, 2020

i need season 4 of the marvelous mrs maisel rn pic.twitter.com/IhkWdFPqoO — alyssa (@alyssaemckinney) May 2, 2020

Follow Rachel Brosnahan on Instagram

If you're keen for updates regarding filming, it's worth following Rachel Brosnahan on Instagram.

You can find her over at @rachelbrosnahan; she currently has 698k followers.

In a recent post, she gave an important shout-out to the team at wide: "Shout out to our incredible crew who bust butt every day to bring our show to life. They dance with the camera, make us sound and look good, design & build gorgeous sets, wrangle actors, assist the director, move heavy equipment, keep us on schedule, feed and hydrate everyone & so much more. There is no show without them. I can’t wait until we can safely get the gang back together again. Link in my bio to help support our crews through these tough times that have so many out of work."

We wholeheartedly agree, so let's hope they're back sooner rather than later, safe and ready to bring us another wonderful season.

