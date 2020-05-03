Quick links

Sky pundit says £300m takeover will ruin star's chance of joining Newcastle

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers shoots on goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Newcastle United have been linked with the Colombian striker at times in the past.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers Cedric Kipre of Motherwell during the Betfred Cup Semi Final at Hampden Park on October 22, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kris Boyd has written in The Scottish Sun that the pending takeover of Newcastle United could ruin Alfredo Morelos's chances of moving to St James's Park.

A Saudi-led group is poised to complete a £300 million deal to buy the Magpies off Mike Ashley, who has owned the club since 2007.

According to Goal.com, Newcastle are interested in signing the Rangers hitman, who had 29 goals across all competitions before the season was suspended.

But that rumour came about before the speculation of huge investment being pumped into the North-East giants.

 

And as a result, former Rangers hitman Boyd feels that ship has now sailed for Morelos, suggesting that the Premier League side will have bigger players on their shopping list going forward.

He said: "Newcastle was certainly an option, but that ship now looks to have sailed.

"If the Saudi takeover at St James’ Park goes through, Newcastle won’t be looking to buy players from Scotland."

Boyd might well be right. There was always question marks over Morelos for two reasons anyway.

Firstly, he plays in Scotland and scoring bags of goals up there might be considered less of an achievement than doing it in the Premier League, so there's a gamble. And also, his disciplinary record is awful.

If and when Newcastle get taken over, they could and probably should be looking at tried-and-tested goalscorers, not very talented misfits.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks off the pitch after he is given the red card by match referee Bobby Madden after a challenge on Scott Brown of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

