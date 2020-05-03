Sky pundit says £300m takeover will ruin star's chance of joining Newcastle

Newcastle United have been linked with the Colombian striker at times in the past.

Kris Boyd has written in The Scottish Sun that the pending takeover of Newcastle United could ruin Alfredo Morelos's chances of moving to St James's Park.

A Saudi-led group is poised to complete a £300 million deal to buy the Magpies off Mike Ashley, who has owned the club since 2007.

According to Goal.com, Newcastle are interested in signing the Rangers hitman, who had 29 goals across all competitions before the season was suspended.

But that rumour came about before the speculation of huge investment being pumped into the North-East giants.

And as a result, former Rangers hitman Boyd feels that ship has now sailed for Morelos, suggesting that the Premier League side will have bigger players on their shopping list going forward.

He said: "Newcastle was certainly an option, but that ship now looks to have sailed.

"If the Saudi takeover at St James’ Park goes through, Newcastle won’t be looking to buy players from Scotland."

Boyd might well be right. There was always question marks over Morelos for two reasons anyway.

Firstly, he plays in Scotland and scoring bags of goals up there might be considered less of an achievement than doing it in the Premier League, so there's a gamble. And also, his disciplinary record is awful.

If and when Newcastle get taken over, they could and probably should be looking at tried-and-tested goalscorers, not very talented misfits.