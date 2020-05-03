Scott Brown would re-sign star who's been 'phenomenal' since Celtic exit

The Finnish hitman had a poor two-year spell at Celtic until 2015.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has admitted that he'd 'definitely' take Teemu Pukki back.

The Finland international had a dreadful two-year spell at Parkhead until 2015, scoring seven Premiership goals in 26 outings.

Pukki, a striker, eventually found himself back in the United Kingdom when he joined Norwich City in 2018 and since then the 30-year-old has proven himself a lethal goalscorer.

The former Celtic dud has scored 40 goals in English football since joining the Canaries - including 11 in the Premier League - and his old skipper admits that the Parkhead faithful probably didn't see the best of him the first time around.

On a video on the Hoops' official Twitter account, Brown said: "I'd bring back Pukki. He didn't probably score the amount of goals that we hoped he would score.

"He's went away though and done phenomenal, fair play. He could have ended up falling down the leagues and doing whatever. I would definitely take Pukki."

Despite being a proven Premier League star these days, Celtic don't need him in the least.

Neil Lennon has Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths, both of whom were bang in form at the time the season was suspended, as well as the likes of Patryk Klimala and Vakoun Issouf Bayo.