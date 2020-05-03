Quick links

Celtic

Scott Brown would re-sign star who's been 'phenomenal' since Celtic exit

Shane Callaghan
Teemu Pukki during the UEFA Nations League football match between Finland and Estonia at the Veritas Stadium in Turku, Finland on 11 September 2018.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Finnish hitman had a poor two-year spell at Celtic until 2015.

Teemu Pukki (C) of Celtic FC gets between Gerard Pique (R) and Javier Mascherano of FC Barcelona battles for the ball against during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC...

Celtic captain Scott Brown has admitted that he'd 'definitely' take Teemu Pukki back.

The Finland international had a dreadful two-year spell at Parkhead until 2015, scoring seven Premiership goals in 26 outings.

Subscribe

Pukki, a striker, eventually found himself back in the United Kingdom when he joined Norwich City in 2018 and since then the 30-year-old has proven himself a lethal goalscorer.

The former Celtic dud has scored 40 goals in English football since joining the Canaries - including 11 in the Premier League - and his old skipper admits that the Parkhead faithful probably didn't see the best of him the first time around.

 

On a video on the Hoops' official Twitter account, Brown said: "I'd bring back Pukki. He didn't probably score the amount of goals that we hoped he would score.

"He's went away though and done phenomenal, fair play. He could have ended up falling down the leagues and doing whatever. I would definitely take Pukki."

Despite being a proven Premier League star these days, Celtic don't need him in the least.

Neil Lennon has Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths, both of whom were bang in form at the time the season was suspended, as well as the likes of Patryk Klimala and Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

Celtic's Finn forward Teemu Pukki trains on September 17, 2013 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on the eve of a Champions League Group H football match against AC Milan. AFP PHOTO

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch