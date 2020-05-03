Reports: Mourinho faces bad news, but one Tottenham player is desperate to stay

Tottenham Hotspur face a tricky summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has had his budget slashed ahead of the transfer window – but The Telegraph note that Tanguy Ndombele now wants to stay.

It's claimed that Spurs are feeling the pinch from the global pandemic, and will subsequently have to limit the spending at Mourinho's disposal whenever the window opens.

Loans are a top priority for Tottenham now, as are free transfers as Mourinho pursues the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, who is out of contract this summer.

That will certainly slow down Mourinho's plans to revamp his Spurs side, who had been struggling in all competitions before the pandemic struck.

He may have to focus on working with the players he already has, and one of those will be Ndombele, whose future has been a hot topic in recent weeks.

The Frenchman is Tottenham's club-record signing following his move from Lyon last summer, but struggled to show the consistency or fitness levels required of a top Premier League player.

Recent suggestions have claimed that Ndombele could leave this summer, but The Telegraph claim that he is 'insistent' on staying put this summer.

Hopefully, that desperation to become a success at Spurs will help fans see the best of Ndombele next season, and kill off some of the rumours about his future.