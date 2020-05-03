Reported long-term Liverpool target outlines the ‘challenge’ he wants

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Timo Werner.

Reported Liverpool target and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has told Bild that he wants to play in a foreign league.

The Leipzig striker has said that he does not want to move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing the Germany international and have been following the 24-year-old striker closely for the past three years.

Bild recently reported that Werner himself wants to move to Liverpool to work with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Werner told Bild, as translated by Metro: "A challenge in a foreign league would appeal to me rather than a move to Bayern."

Doubts

Dietmar Hamann has raised doubts over Werner’s suitability for Liverpool, with the former Red explaining why he does not think that his German compatriot would make Klopp’s team better.

Hamann told Sky Sports: "If you play out wide for Liverpool, even though the full-backs like to go on the overlap, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both very tricky players, they are very skilful and Werner is not that type of player.

"His biggest asset by far is his pace and if I watch games now, even at Anfield, with Liverpool being so superior to most teams, most of them sit back and if you deny Werner space, he's a lot less effective."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Werner has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in the Bundesliga this season, and scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the league in 2018-19.

The striker has also scored four goals and provided two assists in the Champions League for Leipzig this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens.