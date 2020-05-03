Report: West Ham could sell big-name player, want £40m man to replace him

West Ham United could axe Sebastien Haller this summer.

According to The Express, West Ham United are considering selling striker Sebastien Haller this summer – and would want Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi to replace him.

It's claimed that the Hammers are looking to cut costs and raise funds amid the ongoing global pandemic, and flogging Haller may be one way.

West Ham splashed £45million to sign the Frenchman last summer, but he only manage seven goals in 29 games for the Hammers before the season was suspended.

The Hammers may now listen to offers for Haller in order to bring in funds, and Chelsea's Batshuayi would allegedly be a target to replace the 24-year-old.

Batshuayi seemingly has little future at Chelsea and could move on this summer, but these West Ham claims seem a little strange.

The report states that Chelsea would want £40million for Batshuayi, which would be an outlandish fee to pay for a club seeking to bring in cash.

There would be little point in selling Haller – who cost £45million before a fairly disappointing season – to then spend £40million on a replacement.

For now, this rumour doesn't add up for us, but Haller's future may be something to keep an eye on as West Ham attempt to deal with the financial impact of the pandemic.