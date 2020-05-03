Quick links

West Ham United

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: West Ham could sell big-name player, want £40m man to replace him

Olly Dawes
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United celebrates during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in Sheffield, United...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United could axe Sebastien Haller this summer.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Express, West Ham United are considering selling striker Sebastien Haller this summer – and would want Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi to replace him.

It's claimed that the Hammers are looking to cut costs and raise funds amid the ongoing global pandemic, and flogging Haller may be one way.

West Ham splashed £45million to sign the Frenchman last summer, but he only manage seven goals in 29 games for the Hammers before the season was suspended.

 

The Hammers may now listen to offers for Haller in order to bring in funds, and Chelsea's Batshuayi would allegedly be a target to replace the 24-year-old.

Batshuayi seemingly has little future at Chelsea and could move on this summer, but these West Ham claims seem a little strange.

The report states that Chelsea would want £40million for Batshuayi, which would be an outlandish fee to pay for a club seeking to bring in cash.

Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

There would be little point in selling Haller – who cost £45million before a fairly disappointing season – to then spend £40million on a replacement.

For now, this rumour doesn't add up for us, but Haller's future may be something to keep an eye on as West Ham attempt to deal with the financial impact of the pandemic.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United celebrates during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in Sheffield, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch