Report: Tottenham could miss out on signing they were favourite for before lockdown

Manchester United may now beat Tottenham to Sunderland's Joe Hugill.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are trying to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Sunderland talent Joe Hugill.

It's claimed that Tottenham were leading the race to sign Hugill before the global pandemic hit, having sent scout Ian Broomfield to scout him.

However, the delay has now allowed United to sneak into the race, and the Red Devils are now hoping to get Hugill signed up this summer.

United have already raided Sunderland for fellow youngster Logan Pye, and seemingly believe that Hugill will join him in arriving at Old Trafford.

Hugill, 16, has scored twice in three Premier League 2 games this season, whilst he's also bagged a goal in the Under-18 Premier League.

