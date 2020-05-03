Quick links

Report: Premier League club think they're signing £13m Arsenal and Tottenham target

Olly Dawes
Arsenal and Tottenham could miss out on Reims defender Axel Disasi.

According to the Daily Mail, Southampton believe that they can beat Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Stade de Reims defender Axel Disasi.

It's claimed that the Saints are keen to sign Disasi, and hope they can beat a number of Premier League clubs to his signature this summer in a real coup.

Arsenal have been the team most strongly linked with Disasi of late, whilst London rivals Tottenham and West Ham United want him too, with Monaco also keen.

 

Yet Southampton are 'quietly confident' that they can win the race for Disasi, who would allegedly cost just £13million when the transfer window opens.

Arsenal already have William Saliba coming back from Saint-Etienne and a permanent option to sign loanee Pablo Mari, so maybe Disasi isn't needed right now.

Tottenham could stand to add another centre back given that Juan Foyth and Jan Vertonghen may be moving on this summer, and Disasi wouldn't break the bank.

The big lure at Southampton would be consistent playing time, as he could become a star with the Saints and then earn his big move rather than make a risky jump right now.

The 22-year-old has played a huge part in Reims qualifying for next season's Europa League, and could now head to England – which could be in North London or the South Coast.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

