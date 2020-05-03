Report names manager Newcastle United players want after takeover

Steve Bruce is in charge of Newcastle United at the moment.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United players want Steve Bruce to stay as the manager of the club.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to become the new manager of Newcastle once the takeover goes through.

However, according to the report, Bruce is very popular among the players at St. James’ Park who are “desperate” for him to stay.

The Newcastle players want to do their best in the final games of the season to make a case for Bruce, it has been claimed.

Steve Bruce to stay?

Bruce has done well at Newcastle, who are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship and are still in the FA Cup this season.

The former Hull City boss is a very experienced manager, and it would make sense for the prospective new owners of the Magpies to at least give him a chance in the new era.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.