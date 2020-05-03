Quick links

Report names manager Newcastle United players want after takeover

A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Steve Bruce is in charge of Newcastle United at the moment.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Sunday 27th October 2019.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United players want Steve Bruce to stay as the manager of the club.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to become the new manager of Newcastle once the takeover goes through.

However, according to the report, Bruce is very popular among the players at St. James’ Park who are “desperate” for him to stay.

The Newcastle players want to do their best in the final games of the season to make a case for Bruce, it has been claimed.

 

Steve Bruce to stay?

Bruce has done well at Newcastle, who are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship and are still in the FA Cup this season.

The former Hull City boss is a very experienced manager, and it would make sense for the prospective new owners of the Magpies to at least give him a chance in the new era.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce gestures from the touchline during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

