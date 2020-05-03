Quick links

Report explains why club have zero chance of signing Spurs striker Kane

Tom Thorogood
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium...
Questions have been asked of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s future.

Harry Kane of England

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have no chance of signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane due to his contract length.

The Spurs striker’s future in North London has been questioned of late.

Kane missed a chunk of Tottenham’s games before the Covid-19 suspension after picking up a long-term hamstring injury las December.

In his absence, Spurs struggled for form, crashing out of the FA Cup to Norwich City on penalties while exiting the Champions League following a 4-0 aggregate defeat to RB Leipzig.

A winless run of three Premier League games sees Spurs sit in eighth spot.

 

A spot in next season’s Champions League appears unlikely. And for a striker of Kane’s ability, he ought to be playing at the highest level possible.

But the MEN claim long-time suitors Manchester United have zero chance of signing him with Kane’s current deal at Spurs running until 2024.

It would no doubt take a blockbuster fee for Spurs to consider selling Kane, while the striker’s big wages would also need to be taken into consideration.

The global health crisis may prevent big-money deals from taking place this summer. Ed Woodward has already warned it won’t be a case of ‘business as usual’ this summer.

Kane, meanwhile, has claimed he wouldn’t stay at Spurs for the sake of it if he feels the team aren’t progressing or going in the right direction.

The England international netted 11 Premier League goals in 20 games this term.

Harry Maguire of England speaks with Harry Kane of England after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14,...

