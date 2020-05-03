Quick links

Report: Englishman will cost eight figures amid links to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace

Burnley manager Sean Dyche during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been linked with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

According to The Sun, Burnley will demand a huge £10million fee for boss Sean Dyche should any clubs come calling this summer.

The Sun reported last week that two Premier League clubs – Aston Villa and Crystal Palace – were both looking to lan Dyche whenever the season ends.

 

Villa have battled against relegation all season under Dean Smith, but did actually hand him a new contract until 2023 back in November.

Meanwhile, Palace is under contract until 2021 having signed a one-year extension in March, so it would be a surprise to see the Eagles move for Dyche this summer.

Still, Burnley look set to stand firm should Villa, Palace or any other club come calling, with a £10million fee believed to be on the Englishman's head.

Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa shakes hands with Sean Dyche of Burnley prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley,...

There's a fear that Burnley may start running out of cash due to the global pandemic, but they would still slap a hefty price on Dyche to try and fend off other clubs.

That price does include staff members Ian Woan, Tony Laughlan and Billy Mercer, and with decent wages paid to all four by Burnley, it may not be cheap landing Dyche and co.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley shakes hands with Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace after the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on March 02, 2019...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

