Report: Club’s plan after Newcastle United show interest in their player

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Aissa Mandi.

According to Foot Algerien, Newcastle United are interested in signing Aissa Mandi from Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Mandi wants to leave Betis this summer and find a new club.

However, Betis have another ideas, according to another report.

Estadio Deportivo has claimed that, with Newcastle now interested in the Algeria international, they want to hand the 28-year-old central defender a new contract which will see his release clause increase from €30 million (£26.62m) to €50 million (£44.37m).

It has also been claimed by the Spanish news outlet that Liverpool, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Marseille wanted him previously.

Good signing for Newcastle United?

Given Liverpool’s reported previous interest in Mandi, it is clear that he is rated very highly and is a very good central defender.

The Algerian is at the top of his game at the age of 28, and he would be able to make an immediate impact at the Magpies.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle attaching midfielder Silvio Maric has said that the Magpies will not find it easy to sign top players after the takeover goes through, which will be this week, according to The Sun.

Former Croatia international Maric told Tportal: “I immediately offer myself a scout for this part of Europe. I will send all the talents to them.

“I’m joking, of course, because if such investments are made, then surely there is already a whole crossword puzzle. And people will make sure that top professionals are in all positions.

“But it won’t be easy for them, because it will take time, whatever investments and names they might bring, for the team to get settled. But to be able to get involved in the fight for the top very soon, and not as now to preserve first-class status.”