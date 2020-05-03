Quick links

Report: Club hatch cunning plan to land £10m-rated Celtic and Tottenham target

Olly Dawes
A general view as FC Barcelona fans show their support prior to the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on May 6, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Barcelona are reportedly keen on Michal Karbownik.

GDANSK, POLAND - 2020

According to Estadio Deportivo, Barcelona want to sign Legia Warsaw defender Michal Karbownik amid links to Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sunday Mirror (26/04, p68) claimed last week that Tottenham were leading the race for Karbownik, having laid the groundwork for a £10million deal for almost a year.

On Saturday, the Daily Record added that Celtic are interested too, with Neil Lennon hoping for another raid on Polish football having landed Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok in January.

 

However, it's now added that Barcelona are in the race too – and they've hatched a plan to try and sign him now but house him elsewhere.

The new reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona want to sign Karbownik but send him to another of the interested clubs to continue his development, with Real Betis believed to be that club.

Barca and Betis each paid half of full back Emerson's transfer fee in 2019, but he started with Betis whilst Barca have a clause to purchase him in full in 2021.

Emerson de Souza of Real Betis in action during the La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 08, 2020 in Seville, Spain.

It seems that Barcelona want to strike a similar arrangement with Betis for Karbownik, which would leave Celtic and Tottenham disappointed.

The 19-year-old has hit six assists in 19 games this season, and can not only play at left back, but also right back and in central midfielder.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

