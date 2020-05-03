Report: Club hatch cunning plan to land £10m-rated Celtic and Tottenham target

Barcelona are reportedly keen on Michal Karbownik.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Barcelona want to sign Legia Warsaw defender Michal Karbownik amid links to Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sunday Mirror (26/04, p68) claimed last week that Tottenham were leading the race for Karbownik, having laid the groundwork for a £10million deal for almost a year.

Subscribe

On Saturday, the Daily Record added that Celtic are interested too, with Neil Lennon hoping for another raid on Polish football having landed Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok in January.

However, it's now added that Barcelona are in the race too – and they've hatched a plan to try and sign him now but house him elsewhere.

The new reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona want to sign Karbownik but send him to another of the interested clubs to continue his development, with Real Betis believed to be that club.

Barca and Betis each paid half of full back Emerson's transfer fee in 2019, but he started with Betis whilst Barca have a clause to purchase him in full in 2021.

It seems that Barcelona want to strike a similar arrangement with Betis for Karbownik, which would leave Celtic and Tottenham disappointed.

The 19-year-old has hit six assists in 19 games this season, and can not only play at left back, but also right back and in central midfielder.