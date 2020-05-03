Report: Celtic join battle to sign Tottenham target, he'd break Bhoys record

Celtic are reportedly rivalling Tottenham Hotspur for Michal Karbownik.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have joined the race to sign Legia Warsaw defender Michal Karbownik amid links to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sunday Mirror (26/04, p68) claimed that Spurs have been pursuing Karbownik, and have been laying the groundwork with Legia Warsaw for almost a year.

However, a host of other clubs are thought to be interested, and it's now claimed that Celtic have joined the race as Neil Lennon pursues another full back.

Celtic scouts have allegedly watched Karbownik twice this season, and could launch a summer move to sign him in another raid on Polish football.

The Bhoys signed Jagiellonia Bialystok forward Patryk Klimala in January, and may head back to the Ekstraklasa to move for Karbownik.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a real talent this season, racking up six assists in 19 league outings from left back, whilst he can also play at right back or in midfield.

A £10million fee was suggested when Tottenham were linked, and that would break Celtic's record if they were to swoop in and pay those demands.

Celtic do already have a couple of left backs in Greg Taylor and Boli Bolingoli, but neither managed to make the position their own after Kieran Tierney's exit, so maybe Karbownik will be viewed as the long-term holder of that role.