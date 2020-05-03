Report: Arteta will now see 19-year-old in Arsenal training for the first time

Arsenal are set to welcome William Saliba back to training.

According to RMC Sport, defender William Saliba will be returning to Arsenal immediately for training, but won't be able to play in league games.

It's claimed that Saliba is heading back to North London earlier than expected, because the Ligue 1 season has been abandoned due to the ongoing pandemic.

Saliba was signed by Arsenal last summer but loaned straight back to Saint-Etienne to continue his development following his big-money move.

The defender turned out 12 times in the league this season, which was maybe a little low for the Gunners, as they'd have hoped to see him play more regularly.

Saliba has played his final game for the club though, as the French season is over, and Saliba will be able to go back to London and train with the Gunners.

The 19-year-old won't be able to play for Arsenal until the 2020-21 season though, meaning that no matter when the 2019-20 season is able to resume, Saliba will be ineligible.

It does though give Mikel Arteta the chance to see Saliba in Arsenal training for the first time, as the Spaniard was only appointed at the Emirates Stadium months into the season.

With centre backs being linked to Arsenal, Saliba has the chance to impress in training and prove that he can be a real contributor for the Gunners next season.