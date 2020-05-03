Report: Ancelotti's former club make contact to hijack Everton's £17.4m defender bid

Roma could hijack Everton's move for Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Roma are now entering the race to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo as they look to hijack Everton's move.

It's claimed that Roma are the most recent club to contact Barcelona about a deal for Todibo, and have made it clear that they're serious about signing him.

The report notes that the two clubs have a good relationship right now following Carles Perez's move to Roma, and that could pop up again with Todibo.

Barcelona will allegedly listen to offers because they need the cash this summer, despite rating the Frenchman highly and feeling that he has a bright future.

Just day ago, Catalan newspaper SPORT reported that Barca were close to agreeing a deal to sell Todibo to Everton for €20million (£17.4million), but those plans could now suffer a hit.

The Toffees also have strong ties with Barcelona having signed Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes from the La Liga giants in 2018, and may still hope that they can land Todibo.

Todibo would be a superb addition to the Everton defence given his talent and potential, offering a quality option next to Mason Holgate or Mina for next season and beyond.

Yet now, Roma – where Carlo Ancelotti is a legend – could swoop in and hijack the move, which would leave the Everton boss gutted before the transfer window even officially opens.