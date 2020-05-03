Quick links

Report: Ancelotti's former club make contact to hijack Everton's £17.4m defender bid

Olly Dawes
HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 6 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media during the Everton Press Conference at USM Finch Farm on March 6 2020 in Halewood, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roma could hijack Everton's move for Jean-Clair Todibo.

Jean-Clair Todibo of FC Schalke 04 during the German DFB Pokal quarter final match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich at the Veltins Arena on March 03, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

According to Mundo Deportivo, Roma are now entering the race to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo as they look to hijack Everton's move.

It's claimed that Roma are the most recent club to contact Barcelona about a deal for Todibo, and have made it clear that they're serious about signing him.

The report notes that the two clubs have a good relationship right now following Carles Perez's move to Roma, and that could pop up again with Todibo.

 

Barcelona will allegedly listen to offers because they need the cash this summer, despite rating the Frenchman highly and feeling that he has a bright future.

Just day ago, Catalan newspaper SPORT reported that Barca were close to agreeing a deal to sell Todibo to Everton for €20million (£17.4million), but those plans could now suffer a hit.

The Toffees also have strong ties with Barcelona having signed Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes from the La Liga giants in 2018, and may still hope that they can land Todibo.



Todibo would be a superb addition to the Everton defence given his talent and potential, offering a quality option next to Mason Holgate or Mina for next season and beyond.

Yet now, Roma – where Carlo Ancelotti is a legend – could swoop in and hijack the move, which would leave the Everton boss gutted before the transfer window even officially opens.

Todibo of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the la Liga match between Granada CF and FC Barcelona on September 21, 2019 in Granada, Spain.

