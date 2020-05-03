Report: £22m player wants Tottenham switch weeks after mooted bid submitted

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Vedat Muriqi.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi wants to move to Tottenham Hotspur following reports of a bid submitted for the player.

The Kosovo international striker has been linked with an exit this summer.

Fanatik claimed a few weeks ago how Lazio and Spurs are keen, with the latter setting a benchmark with a £22 million proposal ahead of the summer.

Now, the Turkish editorial claim Muriqi has decided he wants to move to Spurs.

Jose Mourinho’s side struggled for form prior to the Covid-19 suspension. The injury to Harry Kane left a huge void upfront which Spurs struggled to fill.

Exits from the FA Cup and Champions League ensued, while a winless run of three Premier League games saw the North London club fall down to eighth in the table.

Spurs scored just five goals in their last six games in all competitions.

Muriqi, on the other hand, has had few problems finding the net this season after posting 21 goals.

The 6ft 4inch striker offers strength, an ability to hold up the ball and eye for goal having netted 25 times for Caykur Rizespor in the 2018-19 campaign.

If reports are true, Tottenham have the opportunity to strike a deal for the 25-year-old this summer and in today’s market for a relatively modest price.