Raul could reportedly strike really good deal for Arsenal

The Arsenal winger seems to have very little future in North London.

It looks less and less likely that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be staying at Arsenal long term.

The Armenia international was enjoying a decent loan spell at Roma before the season was suspended back in March.

Paulo Fonseca revealed last week that Mkhitaryan didn't want to go back to Arsenal and preferred a permanent move to the Italian capital instead.

And now, according to The Mirror, the Gunners are 'ready to sell' - and if they get what they're looking for, it's a brilliant piece of business by Raul Sanllehi.

The report states that Arsenal expect to pick up around £10 million and that, if true, would represent an excellent deal.

That's because not only has Mkhitaryan failed in North London, but he turns 32 in seven months and only has one year left on his contract.

In simple terms, he's a busted flush for Arsenal and Sanllehi should be congratulated if he does get £10 million for him, especially now in light of the global health crisis.

That sum, £10 million, is a lot more now than it was back in January for example and it really would be a cracking bit of business if the Gunners get eight figures for a player they don't need or want.