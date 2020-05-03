Rangers senior official admits uncertainty over £4.5m permanent transfer

Ianis Hagi is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has told The Daily Record that he wants to keep Ianis Hagi at Ibrox next season.

However, Wilson has admitted that amid the economic certainty due to the global health crisis, Rangers may not be able to make Hagi’s loan deal permanent.

The 21-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window and is scheduled to stay at the Gers until the end of the season.

The Sunday Post has reported that the Gers have an option to sign the Romania international on a permanent basis for a transfer fee of £4.5 million.

Wilson told The Daily Record about Hagi: “Could the virus impact on our decision to take him? Possibly. But I think the bigger picture for us is the uncertainty of when the transfer window will open – and what the landscape will look like.

“Ianis has undoubtedly made a really positive impression on us. We’re in regular contact with him, myself, Steven, Gary McAllister and Michael Beale.

“We were really happy with him and he’ll be on loan to the end of season 19/20, whenever that comes.

"Rangers have an exclusive option on him but we’ve got a little bit of time before we need to take that. We’ve got a great relationship with him, his agent and his dad (Romanian legend Gheorghe).”

According to WhoScored, Hagi has scored one goal in seven Scottish Premiership appearances, and has scored two goals and provided one assist in three Europa League games for Rangers so far this season.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Blow for Rangers?

Hagi has done well for Steven Gerrard’s side, and given that he is only 21 years of age, he would be a very good signing for Rangers in the long run.

However, if the Gers do miss out on the Romania international this summer due to financial problems, then it would be a blow for the Ibrox club.