Rangers senior official admits uncertainty over £4.5m permanent transfer

Rangers' Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi is mobbed by teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between Rangers and...
Ianis Hagi is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has told The Daily Record that he wants to keep Ianis Hagi at Ibrox next season.

However, Wilson has admitted that amid the economic certainty due to the global health crisis, Rangers may not be able to make Hagi’s loan deal permanent.

The 21-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window and is scheduled to stay at the Gers until the end of the season.

The Sunday Post has reported that the Gers have an option to sign the Romania international on a permanent basis for a transfer fee of £4.5 million.

 

Wilson told The Daily Record about Hagi: “Could the virus impact on our decision to take him? Possibly. But I think the bigger picture for us is the uncertainty of when the transfer window will open – and what the landscape will look like.

“Ianis has undoubtedly made a really positive impression on us. We’re in regular contact with him, myself, Steven, Gary McAllister and Michael Beale.

“We were really happy with him and he’ll be on loan to the end of season 19/20, whenever that comes.

"Rangers have an exclusive option on him but we’ve got a little bit of time before we need to take that. We’ve got a great relationship with him, his agent and his dad (Romanian legend Gheorghe).”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hagi has scored one goal in seven Scottish Premiership appearances, and has scored two goals and provided one assist in three Europa League games for Rangers so far this season.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Blow for Rangers?

Hagi has done well for Steven Gerrard’s side, and given that he is only 21 years of age, he would be a very good signing for Rangers in the long run.

However, if the Gers do miss out on the Romania international this summer due to financial problems, then it would be a blow for the Ibrox club.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

