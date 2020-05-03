Player Arsenal reportedly wanted states Pep Guardiola factor in transfer decision

Arsenal reportedly wanted Yan Couto before Manchester City signed him.

Arsenal must be bitterly disappointed at (reportedly) missing out on Yan Couto to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Back in January 2020, Globo Esporte reported that Couto was in talks with Arsenal over a move to the Emirates Stadium from Coritiba (click here to read more).

The report added that the transfer was for the summer of 2020 and not for January 2020, as he had to wait until he turned 18 in June to make the trasnfer.

However, it was City who secured the services of the 17-year-old right-back, with the Citizens announcing on their official website in March 2020 that Brazilian has agreed a five-year contract and will switch clubs in the summer of 2020.

Compared to former Barcelona and Juventus right-back Daniel Alves by well-known South American football expert Tim Vickery on talkSPORT (3:26pm, March 4, 2020) (click here to read more), the youngster has explained his decision to join City, outlining the role that manager Pep Guardiola played in his decision, with Barca also interested in him.

Couto told ESPN: "I had a good conversation with Barcelona and I thought I would go there. But then Manchester City appeared and showed me how things would be there.

"At first, they wanted to loan me out straight away, but then I spoke with Guardiola. He told me that I would do preseason with the first team and from there it would depend on me.

"Guardiola was very attentive and said that he was really happy I was coming to the club. It was the best decision for me."

One talented player Arsenal did not miss out on is young goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein.

As reported by The Mirror, the Gunners signed him in May 2018 ahead of Manchester United and Juventus.

The 18-year-old has explained his decision to move to Arsenal despite interest from other clubs.

Hein told Estonian FA, as translated by The Mirror: “I went to every club to show myself. I was at United for three days, in other clubs for a little longer

“The first impression might have been deceptive, but it seemed to me that discipline and the organisational side, as well as other details, were at a higher level at Arsenal. In Manchester, for example, transport was always late, which is why I was late for training.

"The reception at Arsenal was very friendly and the club left a very good impression, because, let’s be honest, there was no difference in terms of level because both Arsenal and United are among the top in the world."