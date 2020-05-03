Newcastle reportedly want 27-year-old who was compared to Iniesta

Newcastle United reportedly want the 27-year-old attacking star.

If rumours are believed, Newcastle United are interested in Jesse Lingard.

The St James's Park club have been linked with a lot of big players over the past couple of weeks, as a knock-on effect of the speculation about a £300 million takeover.

And Lingard, according to 90 min, is the latest name linked with a switch to Newcastle.

The report claims that the Magpies are 'keeping tabs' on Lingard's contract situation at Manchester United, with the 27-year-old only having one year left on his deal.

The England international has had a couple of very disappointing years at Old Trafford, but he remains a big talent.

Rene Meulensteen, who coached the attacker at Carrington, compared him to a certain Andres Iniesta back in January, telling The Michael Anthony show: "Jesse had various loan clubs and then he came back. And I think Louis van Gaal was the manager at the time and Louis was very big on bringing young players through and Jesse got the chance to suddenly play in the first team and so did [Marcus] Rashford.

'That's the luck that you need and certain managers can see it. Jesse always had attributes in his game as Iniesta had for Barcelona."

Is he as talented as Iniesta? Obviously not, but the Dutch coach certainly knows what he's talking about and the comparisons have to be considered relevant.

Things appear to have gone stale for Lingard where he is, and it makes you wonder whether a new manager - like, say Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked to Newcastle - could breathe new life into the Warrington-born star's game.