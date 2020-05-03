New report claims when Newcastle United takeover will go through

Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of changing ownership.

According to The Sun, the takeover of Newcastle United will go through this week.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that there have been opposition from Amnesty International over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and from Qatar-based beIN SPORTS.

However, according to the report, the takeover bid will go through as early as this week after passing the Premier League’s ‘Fit and Proper Persons’ test.

Looking to the future

As reported by The Times, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 80% of Newcastle, Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi will have a 10% share in the share, and the Reuben brothers - Simon and David - will have a 10% stake as well.

Newcastle are reportedly about to enter a new era, and the St. James’ Park faithful should be optimistic about the future.

True, there is economic uncertainty in the world of football due to the global health crisis at the moment, but in in the next two or three years, with the right investment and a concrete plan, the Magpies could be challenging for the European places.