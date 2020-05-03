Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

New report claims when Newcastle United takeover will go through

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of changing ownership.

A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.

According to The Sun, the takeover of Newcastle United will go through this week.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that there have been opposition from Amnesty International over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and from Qatar-based beIN SPORTS.

However, according to the report, the takeover bid will go through as early as this week after passing the Premier League’s ‘Fit and Proper Persons’ test.

 

Looking to the future

As reported by The Times, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 80% of Newcastle, Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi will have a 10% share in the share, and the Reuben brothers - Simon and David - will have a 10% stake as well.

Newcastle are reportedly about to enter a new era, and the St. James’ Park faithful should be optimistic about the future.

True, there is economic uncertainty in the world of football due to the global health crisis at the moment, but in in the next two or three years, with the right investment and a concrete plan, the Magpies could be challenging for the European places.

A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch