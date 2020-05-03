'Mid-table at best': Pundit would be 'gobsmacked' if transfer rumour about Rangers ace is true

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is allegedly wanted by Leicester City.

Pundit Davie Provan has told The Scottish Sun that he just cannot see Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos signing for Leicester City this summer.

Morelos, 23, was an exciting punt for Rangers when they signed him from HJK Helsinki, having hit 46 goals in 62 games during his time in Finland.

Since joining the Gers, Morelos has hammered 77 goals in 137 games for Rangers, becoming a hero at Ibrox for his goalscoring exploits.

The knock against Morelos is that his disciplinary record has been shocking, picking up plenty of red cards for petulance rather than actually violence.

Still, Morelos is being linked with moves to the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window, with The Sun claiming last week that Leicester City and West Ham United are both keen.

Rangers may be under some pressure to sell in light of the global pandemic, and Premier League sides may think they can land the Colombian for cheaper than expected.

Now, pundit Provan has suggested that whilst Morelos will be less trouble than Mario Balotelli, he still doesn't think Brendan Rodgers will take that kind of gamble again this summer.

Provan added that there is no chance of Morelos earning a move to a top four club, instead believing mid-table is what he can aim for 'at best'.

“Having managed fruitcake Mario Balotelli at Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers would have less hassle handling Alfredo Morelos. But I’d be gobsmacked if he signed the Rangers striker for Leicester,” said Provan.

“Morelos is odds-on to get his move to the Premier League when the next transfer window opens — but top four? The wise money should be on a mid-table club at best,” he added.