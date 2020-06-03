Mark Clattenburg reacts to potential Newcastle takeover

The Durham-born referee reacts to Newcastle United possibly being taken over.

Mark Clattenburg has revealed on Twitter that he's hopeful the Newcastle United takeover is successful.

Speculation is rife that a Saudi-led group are set for a £300 million deal to buy the club from Mike Ashley, who has owned it since 2007.

According to The Sun, the deal could be finalised as early as next week.

Newcastle fans have been dreaming about an Ashley-less era for quite some time, and there's been occasions when the English businessman's departure has looked close, only for it to collapse.

And former Premier League referee Clattenburg, who hails from Durham, is keeping his 'fingers crossed' that it materialises this time.

Here's what the 45-year-old - who has worked in Saudi Arabia following his Premier League exit - has said on Twitter.

fingers crossed Newcastle get a new owner soon and try and fill the potential that the fans crave for... — Mark Clattenburg (@clattenburg1975) May 3, 2020

Despite what's happening in the world right now, an announcement of this deal would make Newcastle supporters a hell of a lot more optimistic about things when football finally returns.

Sky Sports reported this week that the Magpies' number one target to replace Steve Bruce is Mauricio Pochettino, if and when the takeover is completed.