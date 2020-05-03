Answer: Many have heard me riddle - old but gold!

The "many have heard me" riddle is back again, so here's the answer.

During lockdown, it's obviously still important to remain healthy.

While there's no doubt that we've spent more time reading and watching films and TV over recent weeks, many have taken the opportunity to take up more exercise, sharing a range of home workout routines and so forth.

It's a great way to keep busy and active, but of course, your brain needs a workout too.

There are plenty of ways to give it just that and we're noticing that riddles and puzzles are becoming increasingly popular across social media.

They offer a quick, fun way to test yourself throughout the day and some of the very best classics have resurfaced.

Let's consider one of them...

EXTRACTION: Get to know Randeep Hooda

Many have heard me riddle

Now, let's address the riddle in full:

"Many have heard me, but nobody has seen me, and I will not speak back until spoken to. What am I?"

Before you scroll down, give it some more thought...

What can be heard but not seen? There are a number of things it could be, but that last part makes it a lot more interesting. What can you hear only once someone has made a noise?

Another variation of the riddle is: "I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?"

If you still haven't got it, not to worry. We have the answer for you right down below.

TIGER KING: Best meme yet explained

Many have heard me, but none have seen me, and I won't speak until spoken to. What am I? #Riddle — Pierrot Moonlight (@GabeMoonlight) April 7, 2020

Answer: Many have heard me riddle

The answer to the "many have heard me" riddle is "an echo".

There you have it!

Like many of the best riddles, this one seems so obvious once the answer is revealed.

If you haven't already, be sure to share it with your family or friends to see if they can crack it. In the meantime, we have another one for you to contemplate:

"What is seen in the middle of March and April that can't be seen at the beginning or end of either month?"

Enjoy!

In other news, Nando's trial delivery at select branches.