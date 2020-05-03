Quick links

Liverpool could offer player plus cash for £89m powerhouse - report

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool walks off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England.
Liverpool have been linked with a move for the big Serie A defender.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool goes off injured and is replaced by 16 year old Ki-Jana Hoever during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at...

Liverpool could use Dejan Lovren as a makeweight in a deal that brings Kalidou Koulibaly to Anfield, according to a report.

Tuttomercatoweb reported on Saturday that the Reds had already made contact with Napoli over signing the big centre-back.

Thing is, he is valued at £89 million and with the ongoing global health emergency, those figures are beyond even Liverpool's reach at the moment.

But Gazzetta Dello Sport has reported that the reigning European champions could offer Dejan Lovren and money in exchange for the big defender.

 

Lovren has been linked with a move away from Merseyside in recent weeks and Team Talk reported in April that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said yes to the Croat leaving.

Even though he turns 29 in June, Koulibaly would be a brilliant signing, but Klopp and co have a lot of competition.

But the good news is that Gazzetta also write that the Senegal international isn't as much of a priority for the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, both of whom have also been linked.

Napoli's French defender Kalidou Koulibaly (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Napoli on April 22, 2018 at the Allianz...

