Liverpool could offer player plus cash for £89m powerhouse - report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the big Serie A defender.

Liverpool could use Dejan Lovren as a makeweight in a deal that brings Kalidou Koulibaly to Anfield, according to a report.

Tuttomercatoweb reported on Saturday that the Reds had already made contact with Napoli over signing the big centre-back.

Thing is, he is valued at £89 million and with the ongoing global health emergency, those figures are beyond even Liverpool's reach at the moment.

But Gazzetta Dello Sport has reported that the reigning European champions could offer Dejan Lovren and money in exchange for the big defender.

Lovren has been linked with a move away from Merseyside in recent weeks and Team Talk reported in April that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said yes to the Croat leaving.

Even though he turns 29 in June, Koulibaly would be a brilliant signing, but Klopp and co have a lot of competition.

But the good news is that Gazzetta also write that the Senegal international isn't as much of a priority for the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, both of whom have also been linked.