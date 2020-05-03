Liverpool and Newcastle reportedly want defender Rafael Benitez said ‘one of the best’

Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly on Liverpool and Newcastle United’s radar.

Liverpool and Newcastle United fans must be excited at the prospect of Kalidou Koulibaly joining their respective teams, and Rafael Benitez’s previous comments on him will further encourage them.

After all, Koulibaly is one of the best central defenders in the world, and at the age of 28, the Napoli star is at the top of his game.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool have made contact regarding signing the former Genk star in the summer transfer window.

Foot Mercato has claimed that Newcastle have made contact with Napoli regarding Koulibaly (click here to read more).

Benitez was the manager of Liverpool and Newcastle, and he was also in charge of Napoli and managed Koulibaly.

Back in November 2018, the Spaniard spoke highly of the defender, and was quoted as saying by Football Italia: “Koulibaly? He’s one of the best defenders in the world.

“He’s already at the level of the highest rated in the Premier League and he can still improve. For me, a central defender gives the best of himself between the ages of 28 and 32.”

Good signing?

Napoli are likely to demand quite a lot of transfer fee for Koulibaly, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool or Newcastle are willing to splash the cash amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

What is clear is that Koulibaly would be a brilliant signing, and that the defender will be on top of his game for the next two or three years.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.