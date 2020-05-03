Quick links

Leeds boss Bielsa hailed among world's best by £57m Premier League winner

Aymeric Laporte is a big fan of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte believes Pep Guardiola and Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa are the two best managers in the world, BBC report.

Bielsa joined Leeds in the summer of 2018 and has transformed the Whites from a midtable Championship side to one on the verge of promotion.

Laporte, who played under the Argentine at Athletic Bilbao, is a big fan.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, the City defender claimed he is world great.

“They are maybe two best managers in the world. Different managers, but they know everything about football.” Laporte explained.

 

Laporte joined City from Athletic Bilbao for £57 million in 2018. It was at the Basque club where he could first-hand experience the genius of Bielsa.

“My admiration for Marcelo Bielsa is enormous, because he makes the players so much better. I do not know a of a former Marcelo Bielsa player who does not speak well of him. They are grateful for his influence on their football careers. He helped me a lot with his advice. Every time I talk to him, I always feel like he wants to help me,” Laporte explained back in 2017, quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Leeds have certainly benefited from Bielsa’s presence at Elland Road.

The Whites just missed out on promotion last season as they finished third in the Championship, subsequently losing 4-3 to Derby County on aggregate in the playoff semi-final.

But this season, Leeds top the Championship, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

The Covid-19 suspension has raised question marks over how the season will finish. What can’t be denied is that Leeds deserve a place in the top-flight based on performances this season to date.

