Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'It's completely crazy': Gedson shares what's shocked him since joining Spurs

Shane Callaghan
Son Heung-Min of Spurs (C) celebrates with Steven Bergwijn of Spurs (L) and Gedson Fernandes of Spurs (R) after scoring their 3rd goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur signed the young midfielder on an 18-month loan.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball under pressure from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Gedson Fernandes has intimated that the intensity of the Premier League might take a little getting used to.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica in January.

But he has struggled under Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, who has only given him 40 minutes across four Premier League appearances so far.

The two-time Portugal international had never played outside his home country prior to joining the North Londoners.

 

And Gedson has admitted that the speed of the English game is something that he wasn't expecting.

He told the Lilywhites' official website: "The opposition want it more and so you have to want it even more than that. It's completely crazy.

"You have to fight more. The players give their lives for the game, for the moment and they are enjoying it. The Premier League is more competitive, the competition is better, and it is good football. I think the fans enjoy the game and football so much.”

Gedson has managed 74 minutes of Champions League action, which is interesting because it's over half-an-hour more than he's played in England's top flight.

It seems like Mourinho might be aware of his early struggles when it comes to Premier League opposition and was easing him in prior to the season being suspended, which is the right way to do it.

Michael Obafemi of Southampton is challenged by Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch