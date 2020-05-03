'It's completely crazy': Gedson shares what's shocked him since joining Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur signed the young midfielder on an 18-month loan.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Gedson Fernandes has intimated that the intensity of the Premier League might take a little getting used to.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica in January.

But he has struggled under Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, who has only given him 40 minutes across four Premier League appearances so far.

The two-time Portugal international had never played outside his home country prior to joining the North Londoners.

And Gedson has admitted that the speed of the English game is something that he wasn't expecting.

He told the Lilywhites' official website: "The opposition want it more and so you have to want it even more than that. It's completely crazy.

"You have to fight more. The players give their lives for the game, for the moment and they are enjoying it. The Premier League is more competitive, the competition is better, and it is good football. I think the fans enjoy the game and football so much.”

Gedson has managed 74 minutes of Champions League action, which is interesting because it's over half-an-hour more than he's played in England's top flight.

It seems like Mourinho might be aware of his early struggles when it comes to Premier League opposition and was easing him in prior to the season being suspended, which is the right way to do it.