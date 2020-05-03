Is Logan on Disney Plus? How to watch the acclaimed X-Men movie

It's a masterpiece of the superhero genre, but is Logan on Disney Plus?

What is your favourite superhero movie?

Talk about a tough question!

Over the years, we've witnessed so many iconic comic-book characters come to life on the big screen, with some being reimagined numerous times.

On the whole, many would declare MCU efforts like Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Black Panther as their favourites, but we can't forget the gritter and darker alternatives.

The likes of The Dark Knight and Watchmen come to mind, but it's safe to say that we were all surprised by just how perfectly James Mangold's Logan turned out.

Hugh Jackman reprises the titular role, delivering a career-crowing performing and bringing new depth to the character. It definitely deserves multiple viewings, but is it on Disney Plus?

Is Logan on Disney Plus? How to watch

No, Logan is unavailable to stream on Disney+.

However, there are a number of places that it's available.

It's available to rent over on Amazon Prime Video for just £3.49, or you can actually purchase it to keep for £7.99. Similarly, it's available to rent for £3.49 over on YouTube and the Google Play store.

If you'd like to buy a copy, then it's also worth considering a physical copy too.

Amazon is selling Blu-ray copies for £10.23 and DVD copies for £5.77.

X-Men movies on Disney+

Although Logan isn't on there, that doesn't mean others aren't...

Check out which X-Men movies are available to stream on Disney+ (UK) below:

X-Men (2000) dir. Bryan Singer

X2 (2003) dir. Bryan Singer

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) dir. Brett Ratner

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) dir. Gavin Hood

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) dir. Bryan Singer

The Wolverine (2013) dir. James Mangold

So, if you don't feel like straying from Disney+ there are still some quality X-Men instalments to check out.

