If Pochettino joins Newcastle, £290k-a-week player could follow - Our View

Does Newcastle United's reported interest in Philippe Coutinho hinge on whether Mauricio Pochettino is on board?

These are very exciting times for Newcastle United.

Not only are we approaching the end of Mike Ashley's tumultuous 13-year reign as Magpies owner, but there's some very big names being linked to the St James's Park club.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Newcastle had made Mauricio Pochettino their number one managerial target to replace Steve Bruce for the 2020-21 campaign and beyond.

And if that happens - it still might be a big IF - then could it pave the way for a certain Philippe Coutinho to join?

The North-East club are being linked to a bunch of big-name players but Coutinho is the most interesting.

That's because the former Tottenham head coach reportedly wanted the Brazilian in North London last summer [The Sun], only for Daniel Levy to block the move.

If Pochettino does join Newcastle, he'll presumably have carte blanche to sign whoever he wants and if Coutinho was on the agenda last year, why wouldn't he try bring him to Tyneside?

Of course, finances have to be considered and the former Liverpool attacker is earning around £290,000 per week with Barcelona.

But any move to Newcastle would be a loan first and foremost and perhaps something can be worked out with regards to his salary.

Exciting times lie ahead for United, but that's an understatement if the likes of Pochettino and Coutinho turn up.